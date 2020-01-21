Innovation fest from today

As part of its efforts to provide a platform for students and youth to exhibit their talents in various fields of human activity, the District Science Centre (DSC), a unit of National Council of Science Museums, is going to organise a three-day Innovation Festival on its premises here from Tuesday.

The fest is divided into two parts: the Innovation Exhibition, the general category where anyone can put their models on display, and the Budding Innovators, which is meant for children to showcase their talents.

“We have received 196 entries this year as compared to 148 entries last year. The scrutiny committee has selected 43 models for the Innovation Exhibition [21 on Science and Maths, 12 on Engineering and Technology, and 10 on Agriculture, Environment, Arts and Crafts], and 24 for the Budding Innovators [16 on Science and Maths, 4 on Engineering and Technology, and 4 on Agriculture, Environment, Arts and Crafts,” said C.N. Lakshminarayana, head of Kalaburagi Science Centre, at a media conference at his office here on Monday.

As per his information, two scientists – Dil Sukh Jain, retired Deputy Director NRSA-ISRO, Hyderabad, and Narayana Inamdar, retired scientist, NRSA-ISRO, Hyderabad and NASA, Maryland, the U.S., will participate in the event. The former will inaugurate the event and the latter will preside over it.

Soon after the inaugural session, a special lecture-cum-interactive session on space technology has been planned and Mr. Jain and Mr. Inamdar would handle the session as resource persons.

A workshop on the biological model making will also be held in the afternoon. Mr. Siddappa, an artist and craft teacher, will be the resource person for it. On Wednesday, three workshops have been planned – science toy-making for classes 6 and 2 students, maths model-making for classes 3 and 9 students, and a build-from-scrap workshop for all.