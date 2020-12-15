Karnataka

Innovation centre to help entrepreneurs

Staff Reporter 15 December 2020 23:12 IST
Updated: 15 December 2020 23:12 IST

Narayana Health, in association with Mazumdar Shaw Medical Foundation, launched a physical incubator called Mazumdar Shaw Medical Foundation (MSMF) MedTech Innovation Centre - BIRAC BIONEST. A press release stated that the centre, with a dedicated space of around 8,000 sqft, will help MedTech entrepreneurs who are looking to address affordability, access and innovation challenges in the healthcare ecosystem.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, founder, Mazumdar Shaw Medical Foundation (MSMF) and Chairperson of Biocon, said, “Through MSMF MedTech Innovation Centre, we aim to fill the gap in healthcare innovation to have a single platform for entrepreneurs to co-create and identify clinical challenges in conjunction with doctors, scientists and technology enthusiasts. The wealth of research and medical data generated at Narayana Health will provide a translational science model, accelerating the lab to market journey of innovative and promising solutions discovered and developed at MSMF MedTech Innovation Centre.”

