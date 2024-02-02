Innovation and design bootcamp concludes at NIE

February 02, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - MYSURU

The five-day “Innovation, Design, and Entrepreneurship (IDE) Bootcamp (Phase II)” held at the National Institute of Engineering (NIE) here concluded on Friday.

Mr. Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the scion of the erstwhile Mysore royal family, was the chief guest at the valedictory of the bootcamp which was organised jointly by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell (MIC) and Wadhwani Foundation for nurturing the Innovation, Design, and Entrepreneurial skills of student innovators and innovation ambassadors from higher education institutes and schools.

Pooja Rawat, Innovation Officer, MIC, AICTE New Delhi, and Vishnupriya Vishnuprasad of Wadhwani Foundation were present along with the NIE management members. Ms. Vishnuprasad read a report on the IDE Bootcamp Phase II while Ms. Rawat delivered her concluding remarks about the camp.

ADVERTISEMENT

The participants of the camp gave their feedback on the occasion.

The IDE Bootcamps were conducted simultaneously across 10 locations in the country. The NIE was chosen as the only nodal centre in the State for hosting the event out of 10 cities in the country. As many as 347 students from across the country took part in the Mysuru event that focussed on training the participants for developing skills like design thinking, problem-solving contexts, preparing business plans and so on.

The participants were addressed by some heads of the corporate firms besides motivational talks from various startup founders at the boot camp.

The student teams pitched their innovations in front of expert panels.

NIE Principal Rohini Nagapadma, NIE Honorary Secretary Uday Shankar S.B., and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.