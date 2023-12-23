ADVERTISEMENT

Inmate, who escaped from Kalaburagi Central jail three years ago, arrested in Bidar

December 23, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Ramesh H. Waddar, an inmate who escaped from the high-security Kalaburagi Central Prison three years ago, was arrested by the police in Bidar district on Friday.

Ramesh was working in an agricultural field outside the prison premises alongside other inmates in January 2021. He escaped from the custody of police on the pretext of attending to nature’s call, and later the prison staff noticed he was missing.

Acting on a tip-off about his presence at a stone quarry in Nirna village of Chittaguppa taluk of Bidar district, without delay, the police team reached there and arrested him and sent him to judicial custody.

