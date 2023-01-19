Inmate of de-addiction centre allegedly beaten to death

January 19, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 43-year-old man, who has been admitted to a de-addiction centre a week ago for treatment, was allegedly beaten to death by the inmates on Thursday.

Arif Nawaz Khan, a resident of Shampura, was a chronic alcoholic and was admitted to Deenabandhu Rehabilition Centre at Yelahanka New Town for treatment. Two days ago, Arif’s brother came to give him clothes and saw him on the CCTV screen, as the management did not allow him to meet him in person.

The incident came to light when the family members got a call from the office on Thursday morning informing that Arif was unwell and needed hospitalisation. By the time the family reached, Arif was lying motionless. They rushed him to hospital in Yelahanka where the doctors declared him as brought dead. The doctor also found multiple bruises on the body and suspected that he had been assaulted using rods and clubs, said the police.

The family complained to the police seeking action against the management, following which the police detained three staff members for questioning, charging them under murder.

Inquiries revealed that Arif had a heated argument over a demand for hot water and allegedly attacked one of the staff. The others reportedly beat him up until he passed out.

The family said that Arif was married and had a child, and was addicted to alcohol and off late, he was behaving abnormally. The family, based on the advice of relatives and friends, admitted him a week ago to the rehabilitation centre and paid the fee anticipating that he would recover from addiction.