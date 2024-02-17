ADVERTISEMENT

Inmate injured in fight in Dharwad prison

February 17, 2024 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A jail inmate was injured in a fight with another inmate undergoing a life sentence at Central Prison in Dharwad on Saturday.

According to sources, inmate Suleman suffered stab injuries. Pachhi, who has been sentenced to life imprisonment in the rape of a minor girl, allegedly used a piece of floor tile like a knife and stabbed Suleman in a fight over a petty issue.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Basavaraj and Suburban Station Police visited the prison and have registered a case against the accused. According to preliminary investigation, Pachhi was shifted to Dharwad prison from Shivamogga because of his unruly behaviour. Also, he had assaulted jail staff few months ago in Dharwad prison, sources said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US