Injustice being meted out to Karnataka continuously though State contributes ₹4 lakh crore in terms of taxes: CM

February 01, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

Stating that the interim Union Budget presented on Thursday was not a “vikasit” (development-oriented) but a “destructive” one, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said it has not only been disappointing but increased the country’s debt to ₹190 lakh crore besides remaining silent on unemployment, drought, and farmers problems.

“The Budget has remained silent on the increasing debt and has not provided a clear picture of the state of economy, unemployment, price rise, drought, and farmers’ problems. Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks of development-oriented Budget, in a true sense, this is a destructive Budget,” he told presspersons in his reaction on the interim Budget.

There are no programmes for the poor, youth, farmers. and women, and there is no mention of crop loss compensation. “While a few crops have been brought under MSP, there is a need to bring all crops under the MSP but there is no mention of it. The Finance Minister has reduced 30% tax on the corporates and increased the burden on the poor and middle class,” he said.

Stating that Karnataka has not got drought compensation, the Chief Minister said that the Centre’s grants to the State is also yet to come. AIIMS has not been approved to Raichur, funding for peripheral ring road and ₹5,300 crore for Upper Bhadra project is yet to be released, he added. “Injustice is being meted out to the State continuously, though Karnataka contributes ₹4 lakh crore in terms of taxes,” Mr. Siddaramaiah added.

Refuting the allegations of former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai that the State under Mr. Siddaramaiah’s earlier tenure did not effectively argue before 15th Finance Commission, he said: “What we are asking for is justice for Karnataka. Have 26 MPs said this before the Centre? These MPs have not raised their voice in favour of the State. They are scared of Mr. Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. When the State delegation met Mr. Shah, he promised to release grants to the State, but he has not called a meeting so far. He has a stepmotherly attitude towards the State.”

The State will effectively arguing its case before the 16th Finance Commission, he said.