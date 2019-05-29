Injured wild tusker dies near Kukke Subrahmanya

An injured tusker which was wandering in the reserve forest area near Kukke Subrahmanya in Dakshina Kannada for more than 20 days died on Wednesday, a forest department official said.

The elephant, aged about 18 years was found dead near Balugodu in the afternoon. The post-mortem will be conducted and the ivories will be removed before burning its carcass, Tyagaraj, Range Forest Officer, Kukke Subrahmanya told The Hindu.

He said that the tusker had an injury on the front left leg, hence it was finding it difficult to move. However, the forest department officials had treated it on May 10 after tranquilising it. The wound was healing. The exact reason for the injury is not known, he added.

The RFO denied some reports that the tusker died because of fighting with other elephants. After being injured the tusker kept away from all wild elephants. A baby wild elephant had tried to approach it on Tuesday, but the tusker did not allow it, he said.