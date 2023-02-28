ADVERTISEMENT

Injured tusker treated in the wild

February 28, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest Department personnel from Kodagu on Tuesday treated a tusker which had sustained grievous injuries in what is suspected to be a fight with another male.

The injured elephant was noticed on Monday evening at Makutta Wildlife Range following which the authorities decided to intervene. B.N.N.Murthy, Chief Conservator of Forests, Kodagu Circle, said that they consulted wildlife veterinarians and decided to treat the elephant in the wild.

Consequently, four domesticated elephants were pressed into service to zero in on the injured tusker. The Forest Department team comprising veterinarians Chittiyappa and Prashanth approached the sedated elephant and administered antibiotics, ant-inflammatory drugs and pain killer and released it back into Makutta forests, said Mr. Murthy. The wounds were deep and hence extensive treatment was provided and the condition of the tusker will be monitored for a week in the wild, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

 Senior officials including DCF of Madikeri, Forest Department staff from the Makutta range, and members of the elephant task force coordinated the entire operation which concluded late in the evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US