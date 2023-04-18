Injured tigress treated in Nagarahole

April 18, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - MYSURU

A tigress which was found injured and limping in the D.B.Kuppe range of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve a few days ago, was tracked, treated and released back into the wild on Tuesday.

The tigress with injuries to its limbs was found struggling to walk and used to limp for a while before pausing for a breather. The forest guards who observed its condition in the tourism zone two days ago informed the higher officials and a decision was taken to treat it after securing permission from the Chief Wildlife Warden..

A team of officials including Director of Nagarahole Harshakumar, B.N.N.Murthy, Conservator of Forests, Kodagu circle, local range forest officers along with veterinarian Ramesh, ACF Rangaswamy, RFO Siddaraju, Harshith and others led the operations to track the tiger which lasted nearly 2 days

Three elephants led by Arjuna of Mysuru Dasara fame led the combing operations and the tigress was sighted close to Kabini backwaters in the D.B.Kuppe range. Veterinarian Ramesh fired a dart and it found its mark and had its effect on the tigress. The team got into action immediately and began the treatment including administration of antibiotics and painkiller.

Mr.Murthy said it is speculated that the tigress was injured in a fight with another tiger in the same range. It was aged around 4 years and the right front paw had injuries caused during an infighting and was struggling to walk, he added.

Explaining the rationale for treating an injured animal inside the forest Mr.Murthy said though it is sometimes argued that nature should be allowed to take its course, there was a possibility of the tiger shifting to human landscape which was dangerous and could aggravate the conflict situation.