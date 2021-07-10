Karnataka

Injured tiger dies while being shifted

A tiger aged between four and five years, which was found injured in the Hediyala range of Bandipur Tiger Reserve, succumbed to its injuries on Friday while being shifted to Bannerghatta for treatment.

The authorities said the male tiger was first observed by the forest guards on Thursday with injuries on its limbs and forehead. The injuries were suspected to be due to a territorial fight, and efforts were made to trap and treat it. When efforts to trap the tiger failed, the authorities tranquillized the injured tiger and administered first aid.

It was then decided that the tiger would be shifted to Bannerghatta Biological Park for treatment. But en route, the big cat died near Mysuru.


