Injured sea turtles being treated by ReefWatch

An injured sea turtle being treated at the ReefWatch Marine Conservation Centre in Kundapur.

MANGALURU

11 July 2020 21:37 IST

They have washed up on shores across coastal Karnataka

Several sea turtles, some injured and one dead, have washed up on shores across coastal Karnataka over the past week. Many of them are entangled in fishing nets, stated ReefWatch.

Of eight reported stranding of sea turtles during the period, two had been severely injured while one was dead.

The Forest Department with volunteers from Clean Kundapur Project and FSL brought the injured Olive Ridley sea turtles to the ReefWatch Marine Conservation Centre where they are now being given fluids and treatment for their wounds. Discarded ghost nets and disposed off fishing nets in the sea are a growing problem in coastal areas. They result in the deaths of numerous wild marine species and studies have shown that they can hamper fish stocks over time, especially in areas under intense fishing pressure, it said in a release.

“We hope the Fisheries Department takes cognisance of this growing issue and establishes proper disposal systems for fishing nets going forward,” it said.

If anyone finds a stranded marine animal on the coast of Karnataka, ReefWatch can be contacted on 9740892394 or on www.reefwatchindia.org, it said.