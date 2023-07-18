Injured railway vendor dies on the way to hospital

July 18, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Belagavi

A 30-year-old tea seller who was injured when he fell on the railway tracks died as he could not be treated in time, in Londa near Khanapur in Belagavi on Sunday.

Saddam Shabbir Solapuri, who sold tea in railway platforms and on trains, was injured when he slipped between the platform and the railway lines. He also suffered multiple injuries when a train brushed past him. Railway personnel pulled him up, but he was profusely bleeding.

There were no doctors on duty at the Londa primary health centre as it was a Sunday. And, the ambulance did not arrive even after two hours.

Railway personnel and villagers tried to shift him to the taluk hospital in Khanapur, but he died on the way.

Baburao Desai, former member of the zilla panchayat, has demanded that the government pay compensation to the victim’s family.

Passenger dies

Meanwhile, an unidentified railway passenger died of illness in Belagavi on Tuesday. Railway staff, who noticed that the passenger had fallen unconscious, shifted him to the District Hospital.

But he could not be saved. He has tattoos depicting the letter M on his left hand and some Marathi letters on his right hand.

Railway Police have asked the general public to help them identify the deceased.