ADVERTISEMENT

Injured King Cobra dies

January 25, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The King Cobra that was operated upon in Belagavi has died of complications arising out of multiple injuries that it had suffered.

The teeth of an earthmover had pierced the snake’s body at many places. The reptile had also suffered a spinal cord injury and that may have led to its death, doctors said.

It was lifted up from the soil during excavation work in Kedanuru village. Snake rescuer Ketan Jaywant Rajai had taken it to the veterinary multi-speciality hospital in Mahantesh Nagar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A team of doctors led by H.B. Sannakki and Mahadev Mullati had operated upon it. They had reconstructed some internal organs that had been damaged and given it around 40 stitches. The procedure was conducted on January 19. The King Cobra died six days later.

“We tried our best. But the injuries were too serious for it to survive,” said Chief Veterinary Officer of the hospital Arun Sangroli.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US