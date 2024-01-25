GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Injured King Cobra dies

January 25, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The King Cobra that was operated upon in Belagavi has died of complications arising out of multiple injuries that it had suffered.

The teeth of an earthmover had pierced the snake’s body at many places. The reptile had also suffered a spinal cord injury and that may have led to its death, doctors said.

It was lifted up from the soil during excavation work in Kedanuru village. Snake rescuer Ketan Jaywant Rajai had taken it to the veterinary multi-speciality hospital in Mahantesh Nagar.

A team of doctors led by H.B. Sannakki and Mahadev Mullati had operated upon it. They had reconstructed some internal organs that had been damaged and given it around 40 stitches. The procedure was conducted on January 19. The King Cobra died six days later.

“We tried our best. But the injuries were too serious for it to survive,” said Chief Veterinary Officer of the hospital Arun Sangroli.

