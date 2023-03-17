Injured elephant dies near Kalaghatagi

March 17, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - HUBBALLI

An injured elephant, which was found in the forest area near Kalaghatagi in Dharwad district, died on Thursday. Earlier efforts made by a special team from Gadag to give treatment to the elephant turned futile.

The elephant, which had injuries in her trunk, was first reported missing from Attiveri Forest Range in Mundgod taluk of Uttar Kannada district on March 12 and subsequently it had entered the forest area near Kalaghatagi and was found on March 15.

Initially, the local forest personnel and residents tried to feed the elephant by placing food near it. However as it had grievous injuries in the trunk it was unable to consume food. The forest officials had asked a special team from Gadag to treat the elephant, which however did not yield positive results. The elephant was found dead in Masalikatti forest range on Thursday evening.

On Friday, a special team from Shivamogga carried out the post-mortem of the elephant. The whole operation was carried out jointly by forest officials and personnel from Dharwad, Gadag, Shivamogga and Uttar Kannada districts. Meanwhile, forest officials said that in order to capture the movement of other wild animals that feed on the elephant’s body, CCTV cameras would be installed so as to facilitate further study into the issue.