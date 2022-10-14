Injured elephant calf in Nagarahole not traceable

Its injury caught the attention of Rahul Gandhi who had sought medical intervention  

The Hindu Bureau
October 14, 2022 20:59 IST

A file photo of the elephant calf undergoing treatment.

 The elephant calf in Nagarahole that was treated for injuries at the behest of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, has not be traced since the last five days.

The predicament of the elephant calf had caught the attention of Mr. Gandhi who camped in Nagarahole as there was a break for the Bharat Jodo Yatra in view of Dasara in the first week of October. 

Mr .Gandhi wrote to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai highlighting the injured calf’s plight and the latter instructed the Forest department staff to provide all medical assistance necessary to it.

Though a team of veterinarians and Forest Department staff was deployed for the purpose and managed to provide intensive treatment on the night of October 6, it has not been sighted since the last five days.

A portion of the elephant calf’s trunk had been ripped off by dholes (wild dogs) as also its tail while there were grievous injuries on the abdomen as well. Maggots had set in and the veterinarians had administered antibiotics and painkillers and the second round of medication was due five days after the first round of treatment.

Sources in the Forest Department said the second round of treatment had got delayed and though the forest guards were combing the area, the calf could not be traced.

It is speculated that in the event the mother has joined other herds without the injured calf, it has to be presumed to be dead.

