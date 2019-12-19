‘Initiatives against child abuse suffer from paucity of funds’

Expressing serious concerns over the “increasing human trafficking” across the world, including in India, V. Shusheela, director of Spandana, a social organisation working for the welfare of women and children, said on Wednesday that human trafficking was the second-largest “business” in the world.

She was addressing at a programme on the ways to prevent child trafficking and sexual offences against them at the zilla panchayat conference hall here. The programme was organised by READS, Ballari, Spandana, Belagavi, Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation, New Delhi, and the District Legal Services Authority.

“Poverty, illiteracy, unemployment and backwardness are among the factors that create a conducive environment for trafficking of children and women. About 70% of human trafficking is within the country; the rest is cross-border. Nobody knows how deep and wide the human trafficking network is. As much as 46% of human trafficking is for prostitution, while 26% is for pushing children into begging,” she said.

“As pressure from civil society grew, the governments have enacted various laws such as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986, and Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006. However, effective implementation remains a challenge because of lack of funds,” she said.