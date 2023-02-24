ADVERTISEMENT

Initiative to revive traditional North Karnataka jewellery designs

February 24, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Swarna Jewellers managing director Gopalkrishna Nayak addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Friday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Udupi-based Gujjadi Swarna Jewellers has taken up an initiative to revive traditional North Karnataka jewellery designs by modifying them to prevailing trends.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Friday, Swarna Jewellers managing director Gopalkrishna Nayak said that traditional ornament designs such as Boramala and others that are native to North Karnataka are slowly disappearing as children of artisans are not interested in their traditional vocation.

Gujjadi Swarna Jewellers is in the process of reviving traditional designs and modifying them to suit prevailing trends, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Along with North Karnataka ornament designs, several other designs native to different districts of the State are also being revived, he said and added that such traditional designs will be made available at Swarna Jewellers renovated and expanded showroom in Dharwad.

He said that they have already revived gilding work (process of applying thin layer of gold) in temples of Dakshina Kannada. And, there are six teams of young artisans who are doing the work across the State.

Mr. Gopalkrishna Nayak said that their renovated showroom with a rare heritage architecture is the biggest jewellery showroom in Dharwad, with a private customer lounge for wedding and customised purchases.

Sandalwood stars Harshika Poonacha and Pruthvi Ambaar will inaugurate the renovated showroom on Sunday, at 11 a.m. And, a musical programme by Nikhil Joshi will be held at 5 p.m. the same day.

General manager Gurudatta Nayak said that their web portal and online business have received a boost post-COVID-19. He said that their plan is to start showrooms in Koppal, Gangavati, Ballari and Belagavi.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US