February 24, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Udupi-based Gujjadi Swarna Jewellers has taken up an initiative to revive traditional North Karnataka jewellery designs by modifying them to prevailing trends.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Friday, Swarna Jewellers managing director Gopalkrishna Nayak said that traditional ornament designs such as Boramala and others that are native to North Karnataka are slowly disappearing as children of artisans are not interested in their traditional vocation.

Gujjadi Swarna Jewellers is in the process of reviving traditional designs and modifying them to suit prevailing trends, he said.

Along with North Karnataka ornament designs, several other designs native to different districts of the State are also being revived, he said and added that such traditional designs will be made available at Swarna Jewellers renovated and expanded showroom in Dharwad.

He said that they have already revived gilding work (process of applying thin layer of gold) in temples of Dakshina Kannada. And, there are six teams of young artisans who are doing the work across the State.

Mr. Gopalkrishna Nayak said that their renovated showroom with a rare heritage architecture is the biggest jewellery showroom in Dharwad, with a private customer lounge for wedding and customised purchases.

Sandalwood stars Harshika Poonacha and Pruthvi Ambaar will inaugurate the renovated showroom on Sunday, at 11 a.m. And, a musical programme by Nikhil Joshi will be held at 5 p.m. the same day.

General manager Gurudatta Nayak said that their web portal and online business have received a boost post-COVID-19. He said that their plan is to start showrooms in Koppal, Gangavati, Ballari and Belagavi.