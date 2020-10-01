Initiative to promote cycling among children gets good response

We R Cycling and Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. intend to develop cycling lanes on by-lanes and main roads

About 25 children and their parents rode along with amateur riders to get the feel of the lanes and bylanes of the city in an effort by We R Cycling and Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. (MSCL) to popularise cycling as a mode of commute to schools. They rode about 10 km criss-crossing the heart of the city, passing through some of the city schools.

WERC, a group of amateur and professional cyclists intends to promote cycling as a mode of city commute besides encouraging cycling as a sport. It joined hands with MSCL to popularise Cycling for Change (C4C), a Central initiative for urban areas to promote cycling as a means of fitness today.

The ride commenced from Mangala Stadium and went along lanes around Kudroli, Car Street, Hampanakatte and M.G. Road before winding up at the stadium. Tiny tots on their bicycles were able to navigate lanes, ascents and descents with ease.

Speaking at the end, urban planner Niren Jain said the aim was to make rides hassle-free through bylanes and dedicated tracks on main roads. MSCL would make efforts to develop cycling tracks on these stretches, particularly for kids, he said.

MSCL MD Mohammed Nazeer urged Mangalureans to actively participate in the Cycle for Change event to be held shortly across all cities identified to be developed as Smart Cities.