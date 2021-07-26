Initiative to increase green cover

Mohan Limbikai, Legal Adviser to the CM, inaugurating the initiative by Inner Wheel Club on Airport Road in Hubballi on Sunday.

HUBBALLI

26 July 2021 01:53 IST

In an initiative aimed at increasing the green cover on Airport Road in Hubballi, members of Inner Wheel Club of Hubballi planted as many as 111 saplings along the stretch on Sunday.

Mohan Limbikai, Legal Adviser to the Chief Minister, inaugurated the initiative by planting a sapling on Sunday. Premalatha Patil, president, Inner Wheel Club, Hubballi, and other office-bearers including Latha Jamakhandi, Deepa, Sangeeta, Yogita and others were present.

A total of 111 saplings were planted on the left side of the road to the Tarihal Interchange on the Hubballi Dharwad Bypass Road. The saplings planted on Sunday are mostly fruit-bearing trees and have been planted with the objective of attracting various species of birds. Native varieties of plants including ‘atthi’, ‘Nerale’, ‘Hunase’, ‘Bevu’ are among the saplings planted.

Ms. Patil has said that the club’s objective of increasing the green cover would also help in providing ‘free oxygen’.