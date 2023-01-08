ADVERTISEMENT

Initiative to broaden citizens’ role in heritage conservation

January 08, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Mysuru has nearly 130 notified heritage buildings including the office of the Deputy Commissioner. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

An initiative will be taken to broaden the involvement of citizens of Mysuru in the conservation of heritage and monuments. This was decided at a meeting on heritage buildings conducted by the Mysuru Grahakara Parishat (MGP) here on Sunday.

Bhamy V. Shenoy, founding president of the MGP said that heritage committee will be constituted with the public as its members and they will also tap the student community from the various schools of architecture in the city.

He said experts will also be roped in from outside to enhance the expertise of the committee which will also bring pressure on the government to take measures to conserve the built heritage of Mysuru.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Earlier, N.S. Rangaraju of INTACH Mysuru and Dr. Syed Shakeeb Ur Rahman, former Dean of VTU, highlighted the conservation initiatives in Mysuru in the recent past. But the meeting surmised that neither the district administration nor the Mysuru City Corporation was keen on conservation of built heritage and hence the onus must shift on citizens to bring pressure on them.

Mr. Rangaraju said that as per the latest assessment there were nearly 600 heritage buildings in Mysuru though only 131 have been notified as such. But in the absence of regulations they were under threat. The issue of conservation of Devaraja Market and Lansdowne Building also came up for discussion and Mr. Rangaraju said that there was no concerted effort to safeguard the built heritage.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US