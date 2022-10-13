Initiative for skilling youth from backward regions

The Hindu Bureau
October 13, 2022 19:40 IST

Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC) and non-profit organisation Quest Alliance have announced an initiative aimed at providing employability skills to youth in Karnataka.

Over 6,000 youth in 140 skills centres will benefit from the pilot phase of the initiative, which is rolled out in seven districts of Kalyana Karnataka region - Kalaburagi, Raichur, Yadgir, Koppal, Ballari, Bidar, and Vijayanagara, said a release.

“The initiative aims to empower young people with the necessary skills and mindsets to navigate a fast-changing and dynamic post-pandemic job market,” the release said. As part of this initiative, trainers in KSDC skill centres will be trained to impart communication skills, digital skills, diversity and inclusion, as well as financial literacy, it added. Trainers will then impart these skills to learners, using ed-tech tools and blended learning techniques to enhance learning efficacy.

