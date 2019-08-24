Initial survey reveals extensive damage in Ranganathittu

The floods have wrought massive damage at Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary near Srirangapatna. Initial survey conducted in the islands show a loss of 1,200 plants and shrubs owing to the heavy swell in the Cauvery in the last 15 days.

The sluice gates of the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam were lifted on August 10 as the rate of inflow had significantly risen following heavy rains in the catchment areas of the Cauvery and Hemavati. Most of the islands of Ranganathittu, on the banks of the Cauvery, were submerged for several days.

This caused extensive damage to 10 islands and heavy-to-heavy damage to at least eight other islands. Plants, shrubs, and small trees were swept away in the river, said a senior officer in the Forest Department.

“The department (custodian of the bird sanctuary) conducted a preliminary survey recently. We are planning to submit the report to the higher authorities with certain suggestions to repair the damage, on Monday,” a senior official of the department told The Hindu.

Only in November

The works, such as stabilisation of islands, planting saplings/shrubs, and strengthening of the islands are expected to commence only in November as there are chances of increasing the outflow rate from the KRS till then, he said.

The bird sanctuary witnessed similar damage in July-August 2018 owing to heavy turbulence in the Cauvery. Then too, almost 34 islands of Ranganathittu were completely submerged for days. Nests and fledglings of both migratory and Indian birds were washed away, the official said. Nevertheless, senior officials and noted ornithologists will inspect the islands and finalise plans for the proposed stabilisation works before October, said the official.