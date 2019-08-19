Initial loss survey submitted in Vijayapura

With the flood situation in Vijayapura district now gradually coming to normal and officials launching assessment of damage, according to an initial survey, the district has incurred heavy financial loss in terms of crop, houses and other public property.

As per reports, the loss so far has been estimated at ₹ 295 crore, which includes ₹ 256.89 crore crop loss, ₹ 6.33 crore damage to houses and ₹ 33 crore loss to public property such as roads.

This information was given by Deputy Commissioner Y.S. Patil to Additional Chief Secretary Raman Reddy, who recently visited the district to review the situation and collect details of loss.

According to officials, 15 villages were affected by floods in the Bhima and 11 in the Krishna, while 372 houses were damaged. Standing crop on 15,131 hectare of land in 79 villages were lost.

Among infrastructure, 191 km of State Highway, 32 km of roads in villages, 21 bridges, nine tanks and bunds, 83 government buildings and 643 transformers/electricity poles have been damaged, as per the initial report.

The officials, meanwhile, said that it is merely primary information collected after floods began receding. However, more loss is expected after a complete survey is conducted by the officials of different departments.

The district administration has constituted three teams consisting of officials from Agriculture, Horticulture and Revenue departments to assess the damage due to floods.

Interestingly, while a majority of the areas in the district are yet to receive rain, only land located close to the Bhima and the Krishna have suffered damage owing to excess water released from the dams in Maharashtra and successively from the Almatti here.

Following the release of huge quantum of water from the Almatti dam, and also a swollen Bhima, several villages located on the river banks were affected as water submerged standing crop and then inundated nearby habitations.

This forced the district administration to relocate villagers immediately to safer areas, including schools and temples.

The officials are saying that they need more time for proper assessment after water recedes completely in the affected villages.