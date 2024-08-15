Infrastructure work in Mysuru railway division gaining traction

The Mysuru Division of South Western Railway celebrated the 78th Independence Day on Thursday and the ongoing projects and revenue generated during the current financial year was highlighted.

Divisional Railway Manager Shilpi Agarwal who addressed the railway employees said the division recorded a freight loading of 6.7 million tonnes from April to July this year generating a substantial revenue of ₹542.39 crore.

Ms. Shilpi Agarwal said the division transported 19 rakes of iron ore meant for exports, earning ₹57.06 crore during the same period while 12 rakes of automobiles were loaded marking a 183.3% increase over the previous year.

On the passenger services front, the division carried 19.02 million passengers from April to July generating a revenue of ₹242.89 crores, said Ms. Agarwal.

The punctuality of trains in the division was 94 per cent upto July 2024 and to accommodate the demand of rail users and clear extra rush of passengers, 52 temporary and 23 permanent coaches were augmented and 7 extra coaches were attached to passenger and express trains, according to Ms. Shilpi Agarwal.

Touching upon the infrastructure projects, she said foundation stones have been laid for the redevelopment of fifteen stations under the “Amrit Bharat Stations Scheme,” and will cost ₹385 crore while on track electrification the division made significant strides by commissioning two Traction Substations at Ramgiri and Mandagere in the Mysuru - Hassan section, said Ms. Agarwal.

In addition to this, 24 major projects have been sanctioned at a cost of Rs 110 crores to enhance and improve traffic facilities at various stations across the division, she added.

These include yard developments at Mysuru, Ashokapuram, Hassan, and Naganahalli stations; additional running lines at Belagula and Krishnarajanagar; provision of toilets with water facilities at 46 level crossing gates and 38 stations across the division, said Ms. Agarwal

The other works include the construction of new crossing stations at Kotegangur near Shivamogga and Annecchakanahalli near Holenarsipur; provision of safety fencing with W-beam metal barriers for 34.05 km on Vande Bharat routes and fencing for 102.3 km on lines where the speed exceeds 130 km per hour, Mr. Shilpi Agarwal added.

The other highlights of infrastructure projects include approval for construction of a new freight terminal at Haliyuru near Chitradurga, development of Sasalu freight terminal, and a new bypass line connecting the Birur-Hubballi line with the Birur-Talguppa line, she said.

Environmental initiatives such as the planting of over 7000 saplings across the division on World Environment Day and the installation of 691 prepaid smart energy meters in staff quarters, were also highlighted

Vinayak Naik and E. Vijaya, Additional Divisional Railway Managers, and other officials, personnel and staff were present.

