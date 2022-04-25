Infrastructure to be ramped up in tech hubs in Bengaluru

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday promised to ramp up infrastructure in the tech hubs of HSR Layout, Koramangala and Indiranagar where there is a high concentration of IT/BT companies and startups.

His assurance came during the meeting with about 100 top executives of IT/BT and startup companies in Bengaluru during which infrastructure woes in the city were pointed out. The meeting was part of the curtain raiser for the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2022, the 25th edition of the premier event scheduled to be held in November.

“They are not planned layouts. Plans have been drawn to ramp up infrastructure facilities in Bengaluru to give a big boost for IT, BT, research and startup sector. Work to fix the roads would be taken up immediately after monsoon. A sum of ₹8,000 crore has been earmarked for development works in the Budget,” the Chief Minister told presspersons after the nearly three-hour long meeting. “The Government is always ready to cooperate and will lend shoulder for the IT/BT industry to march ahead together. We will provide every possible help to keep Karnataka in commanding position in IT/BT sector.”

The CEOs of various companies, a note from Chief Minister’s Office said, conveyed the need for policy changes, simplification of rules and the need for skilled human resources. “We have started working on these aspects in our own way. The State Government will support companies in IT/BT and other sectors to create more startup clusters and attract research talent. We all need to work together to develop Bengaluru as the number on Silicon City in the world.” He further stated that Tumakuru, Hubballi, Mysuru and other cities are being provided with good infrastructure under the ‘Beyond Bengaluru’ project to ensure fair spread of companies all over the State.