Infrastructure projects across city hit business at HOPCOMS outlets

If the onslaught of online platforms and supermarkets was not enough, ongoing infrastructure projects have now hit operations of Horticultural Producers’ Co-operative Marketing and Processing Society Ltd. (HOPCOMS) outlets in the city.

At least around 30 HOPCOMS outlets in the city have either been temporarily closed or their business has been severely hit mainly due to various ongoing projects, including Namma Metro construction work, white-topping, flyover work, and traffic diversions, said A.S. Chandre Gowda, president, HOPCOMS. Non-completion of the projects within the stipulated time is adding to the woes of the sellers, he said.

A HOPCOMS outlet in Sahakaranagar has been shut owing to white-topping in the area. “We will open the outlet within 10 days. Infrastructure projects are necessary and hence we have to put up with such inconveniences,” said a senior HOPCOMS official. An outlet in Kasturinagar was also closed owing to road repair and was reopened recently.

A HOPCOMS employee said that in many places, the location of the outlet was proving to be a disadvantage. “For example, an outlet on Devasandra Main Road in K.R. Puram is next to the K.R. Puram Market. Though we are doing well, we would have done better had our location had been far away from the market. Since ours is fixed price and market prices vary, many opt to go there,” he said. He also said that a U-turn was closed on Old Madras Road in front of K.R. Puram Market, much to the inconvenience of vendors.

“Now it takes a km extra to reach our place. Previously, if you took the right towards Devasandra Road, you would directly reached our shop,” Mr. Venkatesh said.

Residents’ demands

On the other hand, as farm-fresh fruits and vegetables are in great demand and HOPCOMS provides the same at reasonable prices, people have been demanding the opening of or reopening of HOPCOMS outlets in the city.

The HOPCOMS outlet on Sri Krishna Temple Road in Indiranagar was closed two years ago. Residents met the MD of HOPCOMS and requested him to reopen the outlet which happened recently. Sneha Nandihal of I Change, Indiranagar, said the locality did not have a source for fresh vegetables and fruits that were reasonably priced.

“I do not want to shop from supermarkets because they wax vegetables and fruits to preserve them. Secondly, they are very expensive. However, HOPCOMS provides fresh vegetables and fruits at reasonable prices,” she said, and added that this was the reason they requested HOPCOMS to open an outlet.

More services on its plate

To meet the different demands of its customers, HOPCOMS is planning to offer new services, including providing modern outlets, cold storage facilities and introducing mobile shops.

Basavaraj R. Patil, president, Karnataka State Cooperative Horticulture Marketing Federation Ltd., said they, and the Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR), have planned to procure sales vans with cooling facilities. “We are waiting for the final approval of the Finance Department. Once we get the approval, we will procure vehicles and use them as mobile HOPCOMS outlets,” he said.

“We will request the government to grant us permission and concession to open our outlets in or around bus stands, government hospitals, railway stations, and on major highways and junctions. We are also planning to reach more gated communities and huge apartments,” said Mr. Gowda. He added that they were also planning to organise melas in and around IT companies and tech parks.

HOPCOMS seeks ₹25 cr. interest-free loan from govt.

To cash in on the increasing demand for fresh and naturally-ripened vegetables and fruits that come directly from the farm, the Horticultural Producers’ Co-operative Marketing and Processing Society Ltd. (HOPCOMS) has proposed the expansion of its services, including store upgrades, opening hi-tech outlets and creation of cold storage facility.

For this, HOPCOMS, with Karnataka State Cooperative Horticulture Marketing Federation Ltd, has requested Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to sanction a long-term interest-free loan of ₹25 crore and to allocate funds to HOPCOMS in the upcoming budget.

A.S. Chandre Gowda, president, HOPCOMS, said the government had always supported the infrastructural development of HOPCOMS, but did not concentrate on the marketing aspect.

“We operate on a ‘no profit-no loss basis’, so there has not been enough emphasis on business and ease of doing business,” he said, adding that if the government agreed to provide them with long-term interest-free loans and other financial assistance, they would invest it on improving business of the society.

Basavaraj R. Patil, president, Karnataka State Cooperative Horticulture Marketing Federation Ltd., said there was an urgent need to integrate cold chain facility, processing and sales. “Though efforts have been made to strengthen, expand and modernise HOPCOMS, we have lagged behind in integrating the important elements of processing, chain facility and sales. This is the biggest hindrance we are facing in competing with private players,” he said.

Mr. Patil also said that there was a need to open outlets for horticultural organic produce across the State, importantly in the city. “There has been demand from all districts, especially in Bengaluru, for organic commodities. Hence, we should aim at catering to new demands of the people,” he said.

An official from the federation also said that it should provide service like the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF). “They have different varieties of milk products. Though we procure different vegetables and fruits, we do not have any byproducts. Hence, we will seek the help of the government in extending and expanding our services. This will not only increase business but also help in tackling the wastage problem. Excess produce will be processed and sold,” the official said.

The federation has recently set up a grape processing unit in Vijayapura to convert grapes into raisins.