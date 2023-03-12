Infrastructure is being created to serve all people and not based on political calculations, says PM Modi

March 12, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Belagavi

New India is marching towards a future of science, technology and world class education, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Dharwad on Sunday.

“We have left behind the past where development had taken a backseat and politics was behind all administrative decisions. Gone are those days of power politics,” he said.

He was speaking after formally inaugurating Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Dharwad.

“Our government is committed to universalisation of education. We not only want establishment of good education institutions in the country but we also want education for all. We want world class education to reach to every corner of the country. We not only want high quality education for Indians but we also want that it should be available to every Indian. That is why we have invested heavily in establishing national institutions,” he said.

He said that in the field of medical education, the achievement of the NDA government is historic. “We have achieved what could not be achieved in 70 years. We have trebled the number of AIIMs in India. Since Independence, the country had only 380 medical colleges. But in the last nine years, we have built 250 medical colleges. Similarly, we have built several IITs, IIMs and other national institutions,” he said.

A video shown before his speech mentioned that 16 IIITs, seven IITs, IIMs and Central universities and one National Institute of Technology were built in the last nine years. The video said that IIT Dharwad has a green campus, built at a cost of ₹850 crore.

“All around you, you see development and welfare programmes. We are witnessing infrastructure development on an unprecedented scale. That is because infrastructure development is happening based on the needs of the people and not based on calculations of political profit and loss,” he said.

He said that the BJP governments in the State and at the Centre are working earnestly for the development of Karnataka. “The double engine government is working for the development of each village, block, district and region in the State. We want all-round development in all directions,” he said.

“I believe in finishing what I start. If I have laid the foundation stone for a project, I have to complete it at any cost. There used to be some leaders who kept saying things like let us see, let us think, let us do. They used to lay foundation stone and forget them. They were not interested in completing projects. Those days are gone,” he said.

“The IIT in Dharwad will strengthen the educational infrastructure for Dharwad by providing technical education that will match that of international institutions,” he said.

The Prime Minister started his speech by saluting saint-poet Sri Basaveshwara. Describing Dharwad as a land of art and culture and the cultural capital of the State, he recalled the contribution of writer Da Ra Bendre and musicians Bhimsen Joshi, Gangubai Hangal, Mallikarjun Mansur, Kumar Gandharva and Basavaraj Rajguru.

He joked that Union Minister Pralhad Joshi had given him a box of Dharwad pedha sweets enclosed in a PET box, as he cared for his health. “The people of Karnataka have showered a great amount of love on me and given me their blessings. This has created a huge debt on me. I will return it by working hard to serve the State’s interests,” he said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the projects inaugurated by the Prime Minister will lead to comprehensive development of North Karnataka.

“India is moving ahead in all directions. That is because for the first time in the history of India we have a statesman as Prime Minister. Mr. Modi is a statesman who is not bothered about elections or politics as he is only thinking of developing the country and inspiring the Amrut Kal generation,” he said.

“The BJP’s double engine government has achieved great things in Karnataka and the credit for most of it should go to the Prime Minister,” he said.

Mr. Pralhad Joshi hoped that IIT Dharwad will produce technical leaders of the world. The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of IIT Dharwad in 2019. He then promised to the people that he will come back to inaugurate the campus. We are thankful to the Prime Minister for keeping his promise, Mr. Joshi said.

Mr. Joshi said that no other party can lay claim to take credit for the IIT in Dharwad. “Long ago, S.R. Bommai, when he was the Union Human Resource Minister, had sent a proposal for setting up IIT in Dharwad district. Except that, no other government has done anything for realising it. All the credit shall go to the BJP government led by Mr. Modi,” he said.