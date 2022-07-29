Infosys likely to start operations in Hubballi on Monday

But no official communication on this from company yet

The possibility of Infosys starting operations on its Hubballi campus on August 1 has created a mood of joy among the public, particularly all those who were part of the Start Infosys Hubballi campaign and also those who extended support to it.

However, there has been no official communication from the company on this and also from the IT and BT Department.

Sources in the IT and BT Department confirmed that they have not received any official communication in this connection.

However, convenors of Start Infosys Hubballi campaign Santosh Naragund, Sham Naragund, Uday Pendse, Vijay Sai, Nachiket Jamadar and others said that they had learnt from reliable sources within the company that there is an official communication to the employees about making the Hubballi campus functional on August 1.

After Infosys announced its operations in six places outside the State, including Indore and Nagpur, on June 22, professionals from North Karnataka came together to form a group seeking commencement of Infosys operations in Hubballi.

Infosys procured 50 acres land from State government for establishment of IT SEZ (Special Economic Zone) in Hubballi in 2012 and subsequently, in in 2018, it completed setting up a full-fledged branch which could accommodate around 1,500 employees. However, even after having set up its office here, it did not begin its operations causing disappointment among general public, particularly IT professionals and students from the region.

Despite the Beyond Bengaluru policy of the State government, Infosys campus in Hubballi remained non-operational which forced like-minded people to launch a campaign, including a 10,000 postcards campaign. It received support from various quarters, including Hubballi-Dharwad Mayor, Karnatak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), institutional heads and hundreds of students.