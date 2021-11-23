Karnataka

Infosys Foundation to develop sports facilities for police

The Infosys Foundation on Tuesday expressed its interest in developing sports facilities at the Police Housing Complex at Binny Mills and Command Armed Reserve (South) in Bengaluru at a cost of ₹68 lakh.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said the State Government has given its consent to receive the funds and develop the sports facilities, which can be made available to residents of the Police Housing Complex, the CAR (South), and to the public. “Infosys Foundation has set a good precedent to other corporate houses in joining hands with the Police Department,” the Minister said.

Incidentally, a month ago, a newly constructed multi-storeyed police quarters at Binny Mills developed huge cracks following which families were relocated.


