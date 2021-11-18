Infosys Foundation cardiac facility inaugurated at Jayadeva

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Minister K. Sudhakar at the Infosys Foundation block at Jayadeva Hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Bengaluru

18 November 2021 08:39 IST

With 1,800 cardiac beds, Jayadeva becomes largest heart care destination in the country

With the inauguration of the 350-bed Infosys Foundation cardiac hospital complex on its premises, the State-run Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research is now better equipped to accommodate increasing daily caseload for cardiac emergencies and elective cardiac care.

With the addition, Jayadeva Hospitals will have a total of 1,800 cardiac beds making it the largest heart care destination in the country, including the ones at Bengaluru, Kalaburagi, and Mysuru centres.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar inaugurated the complex in the virtual presence of Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murthy and Infosys founder N.R. Narayana Murthy on Wednesday. The facility will start functioning from November 22.

Mr. Bommai said the government will expand its Primary Health Centres (PHCs) upgrade project with funds from the centre. “We are upgrading 250 PHCs this year. We will take up upgrade of 250 PHCs with financial assistance from the centre next year,” he said.

Jayadeva director C.N. Manjunath said the new facility is a great relief as patient load has been increasing day by day resulting in overcrowding in the hospital. “We are shifting departments of paediatric cardiology, vascular surgery,, and cardiothoracic surgery to the Infosys Foundation hospital complex. The casualty in this complex will run from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.,” he said.

“With an influx of both inpatient and outpatient, functioning with existing infrastructure posed a major challenge, especially during the night. We see 70-80 admissions during the night for either heart attack, heart failure, or other cardiac emergencies making it difficult to handle the load,” Dr. Manjunath said. He added that the new facility had been completed at an approximate cost of ₹103 crore.

“The new facility has two cardiac cathlabs, two operation theatres, and one hybrid operation theatre, with 100 ICCU beds and 250 general ward beds. With this, Jayadeva hospitals will have 15 cardiac cathlabs, the highest in any government-run cardiac facility in the country,” he said.