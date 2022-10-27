Infosys Foundation and BVB’s cultural outreach programme in Mysuru

ADVERTISEMENT

Infosys Foundation and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan will conduct a 7-day cultural outreach programme called ‘’Festivals of India’’ in the city.

It will be held at the Kalamandira from November 4 to 10 and there will also be an artists’ camp for 3 days from November 8 to 10. A book expo will also be held at the venue on all the days of the festival and will be open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The cultural outreach programme will be inaugurated on November 4 at 5.30 p.m. with a string puppet show by Sri Ganesha Yakshagana Mandali and will feature the episode ‘’Choodamani-Lankadahana’’ directed by Bhaskara Kogga Kamath.

Dhristhi Arts Ensemble of Bengaluru will present classical dance recital on November 5 at 6 p.m and feature Sri Krishna Pareekshanam directed by Anuradha Vikranth.

On November 6 there is Ashtavadhana by R. Ganesh and 8 other scholars from 4 p.m. based on the festivals and rituals of India.

On November 7 there will be an instrumental music ensemble ‘’Laya Milana’’ from 6 p.m. directed by B.C. Manjunath. It will feature 11 artists

On November 8 the audience will be treated to Festivals of Tripura from the artists of Agartala from 6 p.m. Tribal dances including Mamita, Lebang boomai, Hojagiri will be performed and will be directed by Panchali Deb Varma.

Janapada Mela will be held on November 9 featuring folk artistes from across the State and the programme is directed by t Praveen D Rao.

On November 10, here will be violin duet by Mysuru Brothers Nagaraj and Manjunath from 6 p.m.

The artists’ camps to be held from November 8 to 10 at Rangayana open air theatre will have participants from Sri Kalaniketana College of Visual Art and Ravivarma Art Institute and will be directed by Insha Ummehani. It will be held from 10.30 a.m. to 3 p.m.