Information on my educational qualifications is in my election affidavit, says Priyank Kharge

June 11, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - KALABURAGI

In response to questions from some BJP leaders on his educational qualifications, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and Information and Biotechnology Minister Priyank Kharge has said that the information about his educational qualifications is in the affidavit that he submitted to the Election Commission of India along with his nomination papers before the elections, while such information regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not available even under the Right to Information Act.

“Information about my educational qualification is in my affidavit. You can ask them [the BJP leaders] to refer to it. I have studied in the National Law School and they can check there also. They may have not done what I have studied. They are showing so much concern [about my education]. Please ask them to check the educational qualifications of their supreme leader [Prime Minister Narendra Modi]. It has been clearly instructed not to furnish any details about the Prime Minister’s educational qualifications even if it is sought under the Right to Information Act. Arvind Kejriwal [Delhi Chief Minister] is facing legal action for seeking such information,” Mr. Kharge said in his interaction with mediapersons in Kalaburagi on Sunday, after launching the Shakti scheme.

Mr. Kharge had, a few days ago, questioned whether Chakravarthi Sulibele, a right wing activist and staunch supporter of Mr. Narendra Modi, had any doctoral degree to get his lessons included in school textbooks. In a counterattack, the BJP supporters raised a question about Mr. Kharge’s educational qualifications.

“Spreading fake news is an offence under Information Technology Act. There is a Supreme Court order favouring action against those who spread fake news on social media. We will bring to book all those who spread false information about demonetisation and the economic condition as well as those who spread distorted history. Give us some time and we will do it all legally,” he said.

