Information on Lokayukta seeking Governor’s consent for prosecuting JD(S), BJP leaders may have been leaked from Raj Bhavan itself, says Karnataka CM

Siddaramaiah seeks probe into Governor’s concerns over leak of information

Published - September 22, 2024 09:37 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot had expressed concern over the leak of confidential information relating to the Lokayukta approaching him for consent to prosecute JD(S) and BJP leaders.

A file photo of the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot had expressed concern over the leak of confidential information relating to the Lokayukta approaching him for consent to prosecute JD(S) and BJP leaders. | Photo Credit: K. Bhagya Prakash

Responding to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s concern over the leak of confidential information relating to the Lokayukta approaching him for consent to prosecute some JD(S) and BJP leaders, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said the information may have been leaked from the Governor’s office itself, and sought an investigation in this regard.

Interacting with presspersons at the Ginigera airstrip in Koppal district before reaching Tungabhadra dam to offer ‘bagina’, Mr. Siddaramaiah said: “As for the leak of information, it might have been done at the Governor’s office itself. Let there be an investigation.”

Referring to the Governor’s letter to the State government seeking Justice H.S. Kempanna Commission’s report on the denotification of 541 acres for the Arkavathy Layout in Bengaluru (known as the re-do case), Mr. Siddaramaiah said he came to know about the letter through newspapers and added that he would look into it.

Lokayukta officials raid 11 officials, seize assets worth crores in Karnataka

“I came to know about the Governor writing to the Chief Secretary seeking details about the denotification of land for Arkavathy Layout. We will look into it... The Supreme Court had asked the Bengaluru Development Authority to re-do the process,” he said.

On speculation of a hike in milk prices, the Chief Minister said the benefits of the hike, if any, would be transferred to the farmers. “We will discuss it in the Cabinet and take a call,” he said.

No vindictive politics

Countering the BJP’s allegations over the arrest of Munirathna, MLA, the Chief Minister said that his government never resorted to vindictive politics.

“We never do vindictive politics. Have we told anybody to commit an offence? As for the case against Mr. Muniratna in particular, many legislators met and demanded a Special Investigation Team to probe the charges against him. There are three charges against him – extortion, corruption (under PCR Act), and rape. What should we do? First Information Reports are filed as he had committed the offences,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said, adding that his government had never forced anybody to file complaints against the accused.

The Chief Minister, along with Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and other Cabinet colleagues, later visited the Tungabhadra reservoir near Hosapete in Vijayanagara district and offered ‘bagina’ to the Tungabhadra, besides honouring workers who installed the crest gate on a war footing.

Governor / Janata Dal - Secular / Bharatiya Janata Party

