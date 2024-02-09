GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Information on housing scheme for civic workers false: BBMP

February 09, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has released a statement addressing false information being circulated by miscreants to dupe pourakarmikas. 

The civic body said false information is being spread that civic workers will be given homes at subsidised rates to dupe them. The BBMP said the civic body does not have a housing scheme for pourakarmikas and the information is false.

The officials advised the workers not to be allured by this and avoid making any payment to the fraudsters. The statement also said no official notification or order was issued about such a scheme.

