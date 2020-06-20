Information commission to start functioning from Suvarna Soudha

The office of the State Information Commission will start functioning from the Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi from June 22. This is the first of the nine offices that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has promised to shift to Belagavi.
The office would have jurisdiction over seven Bombay Karnataka districts. The commission will hear appeals against public information officers and other complaints from Right to Information Act applicants.
B.V. Geetha has taken charge as the Commissioner in charge of northern Karnataka. Some staff members have been posted to Belagavi while some others may be transferred in the next few months, officials said.
After division of cases, the Commissioner in charge of these northern districts has found that there are around 4,000 pending appeals and complaints. These will be tried in a phased manner, with the oldest appeals being heard first.
The commission’s office will not function during the period of the winter session of the State legislature at the Suvarna Soudha. That period will be utilised to create awareness programmes and hold sittings in jurisdictional districts, said an official release.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath