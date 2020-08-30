Informal learning keeps tribal children engaged

It is schooling with a difference for tribal students living on the forest fringes, as they have skipped textbook learning for now and are engaged in non-formal education through games and songs. Almost three weeks after its launch, the response is growing to this approach in tribal haadis or hamlets. Conceived by the Department of Education, the Vidyagama programme that has teachers and volunteers visiting the hamlets is a hit here.

It was introduced mainly to ensure that children do not get disconnected from learning, as schools are closed owing to COVID-19.

In tribal areas the exercise is being supervised by the Tribal Welfare Department. In Mysuru district alone, there are 21 ashram schools with nearly 2500 tribal children.

M.B. Prabhu, a social activist working for tribal welfare in Veeranahosahalli and Nagapura area of Hunsur, said ever since its launch, school-going tribal children are better engaged through the alternative learning format. The teaching takes place underneath a tree or in the open, or community halls etc. Children do not have to leave their respective villages or hamlet, according to B.S. Prabha, Project Coordinator, Integrated Tribal Development Project.

“Ashram school teachers and volunteers visit every haadi to keep the children occupied for at least for two to three hours daily,” she added.

Apart from informal learning through storytelling, games, songs, dance etc., children are also encouraged to work on their handwriting and given exercises in copywriting.

“This is expected to keep the interest of children in learning alive. Otherwise, the prolonged gap in academics can lead to an increase in dropout rates, which would be difficult to reverse,” said Ms. Prabha.

Though attendance is not mandatory, almost 60% of students are attending classes, said S. Sreekanth, who is engaged in tribal education through his organiation, Development through Education, in Hunsur. Offline approach is better suited as online learning is not viable here, said Mr. Sreekanth.