Info sought from Kodagu residents affected by quake in Turkey and Syria

February 08, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Kodagu District Disaster Management Centre has called upon the public to provide information about the residents of the district affected by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

In a statement here, the Kodagu district administration said large-scale loss of life had been reported Turkey and Syria.. Information about residents of Kodagu affected by the earthquake in two countries can be provided to the Disaster Management Centre on 08272-221077, 08272-221099. Information can also be provided on WhatsApp 8550001077, the statement said.

