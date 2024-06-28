Inflow to KRS, Kabini increasing

Heavy rains in Kodagu and the catchment area of the Cauvery early this week have augmented the rate of inflow into the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir in Mandya district.

The inflow to the Kabini reservoir in Mysuru has also increased owing to heavy rains in Wayanad region of Kerala which is the catchment for the Kapila river.

According to the Mandya district administration the rate of inflow into the KRS at 8 a.m. on Friday was 13,437 cusecs and the water level in the reservoir had increased to 90.30 feet against the full reservoir level of 124.80 feet.

Though rains abated in Kodagu late on Thursday and there was normalcy on Friday, the current rate of inflow into the KRS is expected to last till Saturday or Sunday. This is because Bhagamandala, which is the birthplace of Cauvery, received 211 mm of rainfall early this week and this has helped augment the rate of flow into the reservoir. The storage position in the reservoir was 16.118 thousand million cubic (TMC) feet against the gross storage capacity of 49.45 tmc ft.

The inflow into Kabini was at the rate of 20,113 cusecs on Friday, the highest recorded so far this year. Heavy rains lashing Wayanad in the upstream of the dam has contributed to increase in the inflow and the reservoir level on friday was 2272.51 feet against the maximum reservoir level of 2284 feet. The reservoir level on the same day last year was 2250.62 feet. The storage in the reservoir was 12.94 tmc ft against the gross storage capacity of 19.52 tmc ft.