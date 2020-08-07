Karnataka

Inflow into Tungabhadra dam up

Heavy rain continued to lash upper parts of Karnataka resulting in heavy inflow into the Tungabhadra dam. Presently, there is 46.55 tmcft water in the dam against the total capacity of 103 tmcft.

The water level stood at 1,615.35 ft against the maximum water level of 1,833 feet. On Friday, the dam received 81,218 cusecs of water. It is likely to reach maximum level by next week. As much as 8,225 cusecs were released on Friday.

