Inflow into the Krishna, tributaries reduces

Belagavi

26 July 2021 20:14 IST

Rain in Belagavi and South Maharashtra districts abated and inflow into the Krishna and its tributaries reduced on Monday.

Officials reduced the outflow from various dams, as a result. However, most of the bridge-cum-barrages in Belagavi and Bagalkot districts remained submerged. They are expected to be cleared for traffic by Tuesday, according to officers concerned.

The police threw open the Belagavi-Kolhapur highway for commercial vehicles carrying emergency supplies.

As many as 106 villages are affected by floods in the district.

Officers have set up 70 relief camps in which 4,960 persons are housed. Officials counted 1,166 houses as partially damaged and 28 as completely damaged.

As many as 68 bridges are submerged and agriculture crops in 2,426 hectares have been damaged.

As many as 957 personnel of NDRF, SDRF, Home Guards and Fire and Emergency Services, apart from 10 platoons of DAR and five platoons of KSRP, are stationed at various points.

Till now, three persons have died in flood-related incidents.

Among reservoirs, the inflow and outflow in Alamatti stood at 3 lakh cusecs. In Narayanpur dam, outflow was reduced to 2.88 lakh cusecs against an inflow of 2.96 lakh cusecs.

Inflow in Raja Lakhamagouda Dam over the Ghataprabha at Hidkal was 45,368 cusecs, with live storage crossing 46.40 tmcft, against a gross storage of 48.428.tmcft. However, outflow was reduced to 33,000 cusecs.

In the Renuka Sagar Dam over the Malaprabha, inflow was 11,584 cusecs, while outflow was reduced to 16,000 cusecs. It has 32.73 tmcft of water against a capacity of 37.731 tmcft.