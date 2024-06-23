Inflow into KRS hasn’t yet brought any cheer owing to sluggish rains in Kodagu

After three weeks of the onset of monsoon, the inflow into the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) across the Cauvery continues to be precarious owing to sluggish rains in the catchment area of the river in Kodagu district.

Consequently, the rate of inflow into the KRS on Sunday was 1,214 cusecs while the reservoir level was hovering at 87.62 ft as against the full reservoir level of 124.80 ft.

The scenario is similar for other dams in the Cauvery basin as well though the weather forecast indicates that the monsoon was expected to gather vigour in the days ahead.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), citing the Indian Meteorological Department, has issued a red alert for heavy rains, thunderstorm and gusty winds for Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, and Hassan — which are the catchment areas for the Cauvery and its tributaries and could augment the rate of inflow to the reservoirs in the days ahead.

Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru have received rainfall that was 47 per cent below normal and have slipped into ‘’deficit’’ category with respect to cumulative rains from June 1 to 23, according to KSNDMC.

The gross storage in KRS was 14.56 tmcft as against the gross storage capacity of 49.45 tmcft while at Kabini the gross storage was 9.01 tmcft as against the capacity of 19.52 tmcft.

Hemavathi had 10.82 tmcft of water as against the gross storage capacity of 37.10 tmcft while Harangi had 3.28 tmcft as against the reservoir capacity of 8.50 tmcft as of Saturday (June 22).

Meanwhile, Minister for Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy said in Mandya on Sunday that the storage in KRS was still not conducive to release water for crops though it may be released for replenishing lakes and recharging the groundwater table.

Speaking to presspersons, he said a decision on taking water into the canals would be taken in due course but it would be to facilitate lakes in the tail-end region to get replenished. Besides, there were areas that were still dry and water was required for cattle and domestic animals, he added.

In reply to queries, the Minister said the question of releasing water for crops would arise only when the water level at KRS reached 110 ft or more.

“At present it is hovering around 87 ft (as against the full reservoir level of 124.80 ft) and we are expecting rains in the catchment area soon,” he said.

The weather was conducive for good rains and if the monsoon gained vigour in the catchment area in Kodagu for a week, that was sufficient to augment the inflow and increase the water level to 110 ft, the Minister added.

