Inflow into Krishna basin continues to rise

Rainfall subsides in karnataka

Published - July 05, 2024 10:13 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Inflow into the Krishna basin continued to rise after heavy rains continued in parts of Maharashtra on Thursday, though rainfall reduced in Belagavi and surrounding areas.

The release from Maharashtra at the Karnataka – Maharashtra border was at the rate of 47,910 cusecs, or around 4.1 tmcft of water. Most of this quantum would reach Almatti after 24 hours, officials said.

Around 250 mm of rainfall was received in western Maharashtra, while there was nearly 90 mm of rainfall in Khanapur taluk in Belagavi district. Other places received little rainfall.

The inflow into the Renuka Sagar dam on the Malaprabha river in Saundatti increased to over 1 tmcft. The outflow was at the rate of 200 cusecs. Water level stood at 8.1 tmcft as against the full capacity of 37.73 tmcft. This is higher than last year’s level of 6.9 tmcft.

In the Raja Lakhamagouda reservoir on the Ghataprabha river, water stood at 14 tmcft as against the full level of 51 tmcft. This is higher than last year’s level of 4 tmcft. Inflow was at the rate of 19,992 cusecs (1.7 tmcft) as against last year’s 154 cusecs.

