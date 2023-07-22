Inflow into Harangi increases as moderate to heavy rains continue in Kodagu

July 22, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - MYSURU

The inflow into Harangi dam in Kushalnagar taluk has increased in the last 24 hours consequent to moderate to heavy rains across Kodagu.

The rate of inflow which was pegged at 4,460 cusecs at 8 a.m. on Saturday increased to 8,702 cusecs by noon and further rose to 14,339 cusecs by 3 p.m. It reached 16,970 cusecs by 4.30 p.m.

For the first time during the season a flood alert has been issued in south-interior Karnataka with the Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Ltd. (CNNL) cautioning the public along the riverbank and the downstream of Harangi, to relocate to safer places.

The CNNL said there were indications of very heavy rainfall in the catchment area of the Cauvery and the Harangi and the rate of inflow could increase further. With the dam expected to reach the full reservoir level of 2,859 feet, the outflow from the reservoir was expected to be stepped up to match the rate of inflow.

Hence, CNNL urged the public to take precautionary measures to safeguard themselves and the livestock by moving to safer places. The gross storage capacity of the dam is 8.5 tmcft and the live storage 6.9 tmcft.

Meanwhile, the Met department has alerted the Kodagu district administration about heavy to very heavy rains but the advisory is applicable to entire south-interior Karnataka. The alert says that the region is likely to receive rainfall in the range of 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm during the next 48 hours.

The potential impact could be localised flooding and as a safety measure people have been warned against venturing close to areas prone to waterlogging and also to stay away from vulnerable structures.

Kodagu district received 54.03 mm of rain during the 24-hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on Saturday and the rainfall was uniform and widespread across the three taluks. Madikeri received 52.4 mm of rains, Virajpet recorded 51.13 mm, and Somwarpet 58.56 mm during the same period.

Heavy rains were recorded in the hinterland as well, with Bhagamandala recording 62.8 mm, Sampaje 64 mm, Hudikeri 106.7 mm, Srimangala 76.2 mm, Ammati, 60.5 mm, Somwarpet Kasaba 78.2 mm, Shanivarsante 58 mm, Shanthalli 118 mm, and Koodlipet 51.4 mm during the 24-hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on Saturday.

Heavy rains accompanied by wind was experienced across different parts of the district and there were reports of uprooting of trees and blocking of traffic movement. The road between Hysodluru in Virajpet and Birunani was blocked due to trees being uprooted and Forest Department officials from Ponnampet reached the spot and cleared the road.

The inflow into the Kabini has also increased and it was at the rate of 6,758 cusecs on Saturday morning. The reservoir level was 2,273.85 feet as against the full reservoir level of 2,284 ft. The live storage was 13.65 tmcft as against the gross storage capacity of 19.52 tmcft. The inflow into KRS was 6,278 cusecs and the reservoir level was 91.24 ft as against the FRL of 124.8 ft and the live storage was 16.69 tmcft as against the gross storage capacity of 49.45 tmcft.