Inflow in dams on the Krishna goes up

July 18, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Continuous rainfall in parts of Maharashtra and in Belagavi district have further increased the inflow into dams on the Krishna and its tributaries.

Inflow in the Lal Bahadur Shastri Reservoir on the Krishna at Almatti increased by about 50% in a day, to reach 18,270 cusecs. The dam now has 26.9 tmcft of water, standing at 509.36 m, as against the full reservoir level of 123 tmcft at 519. 6 m.

The level is expected to increase due to rainfall expected in the next few days and also, the minimal outflow at just 561 cusecs.

The inflow in Raja Lakhamagouda Reservoir on the Ghataprabha at Hidkal is 8,997 cusecs, as against an outflow of 94 cusecs. Last year, on the same date, the dam had an inflow of 27,000 cusecs. The dam with a gross capacity 51 tmcft has just eight tmcft of water now.

Inflow in the Naviluteertha Dam on the Malaprabha at Saundatti was just 657 cusecs against an outflow of 194 cusecs. The dam now has 3.4 tmcft against a gross level of 37.3 tmcft.

Inflow and outflow at the Dhupdal Weir, a non-impounding water structure, was measured at 2,230 cusecs.

India Meteorological Department has announced that North Karnataka districts, including Belagavi, Dharwad and Haveri, could receive rainfall for the next three days.

