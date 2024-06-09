Inflow at Almatti dam increases after rainfall

Nearly one tmcft of water reached the Almatti dam over the Krishna after heavy rain in parts of North Karnataka.

The inflow into the Almatti was around 11,000 cusecs or around one tmcft recorded in around 24 hours ended Sunday evening.

Water release from Maharashtra has stopped after the summer quota of four tmcft release, officials said.

Some areas of Vijayapura and Bagalkot received rain. Around 114 mm of rainfall was recorded in three days in Vijayapura.

Heavy rain affected life in Gokak, Bailhongal and Belagavi city. Heavy rainfall led to flooding of the street in front of Basaveshwara Circle in Gokak.

The water levels in dams in Belagavi district is steadily increasing. The Raja Lakhamagouda Reservoir had around 8.3 tmcft of water against a full level of 51 tmcft. The inflow was around 670 cusecs and outflow 946 cusecs.

The Renuka Sagar Dam on the Malaprabha near Saundatti had around 6.6 tmcft as against a total capacity of 36 tmcft. Inflow was near zero while outflow was 194 cusecs.