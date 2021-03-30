Infected pregnant women to be treated in district hospital

Pregnant women infected by COVID-19 will now be treated at the District Hospital as the government maternity hospital in V.V. Mohalla, which till recently functioned as the dedicated COVID-19 maternity hospital, is under renovation.

Gynaecologists of the MMCRI had successfully delivered babies of COVID-19 patients with the help of anaesthesiologists, taking all precautions. They safely performed C-sections in many cases. Surprisingly, none of the babies contracted the infection from their sick mothers and the women returned home with healthy babies after battling the pandemic.

With this hospital now under restoration, the maternity and child health (MCH) cases would now be moved to the district hospital with a separate wing being created. Henceforth, pregnant women catching the infection would be shifted to the designated hospital and deliveries would be performed there with the labour room being established.