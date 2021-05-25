Infected people being convinced of the need to go to care centres

As many as 17 such centres set up in Dharwad district with 100-bed facilities made available in the taluk centres

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil has said that extensive awareness programmes are being conducted and efforts are being made to convince COVID-19 positive patients of the need to undergo isolation at COVID Care Centres (CCCs) in the district.

In a press release, Mr. Patil has said that out of the 7,000 active cases of COVID-19 in the district, 3,700 patients are in home isolation.

“As many as 17 COVID Care Centres have been set up in the district with 100-bed facilities made available in the taluk centres. This apart, centres are being set up in the hobli level. As people are reluctant to take shelter in these centres, they are being convinced of the need to go to these centres and recuperate,” he said.

He has also said that institutional isolation centres will be set up in villages that reported more number of positive cases. These centres will be set up within the next two or three days.

While infection among children is being reported in the district, there is no emergency-like situation and there has been no deaths among children in the district.

Children’s ward

He has said that elaborate arrangements have been made to face a possible third wave of the pandemic and already, ICUs and ventilators required for children’s ward to be set up at KIMS Hospital have arrived. While 250 oxygen beds have been kept ready, an additional 400 oxygen beds are being readied.

Time for buying seeds

In an order issued on Tuesday, the Deputy Commissioner has permitted farmers to purchase seeds, fertilizers and pesticides between 6 a.m. and noon during the lockdown which will be in place till June 7.

Farmers will be allowed to visit Raita Sampark Kendras in their respective gram panchayats and hoblis and shops in Hubballi Dharwad to purchase seeds, fertilizers and pesticides, the Deputy Commissioner has said. Those who want to visit shops in Hubballi-Dharwad are required to get permission letters from village accountants or Panchayat Development Officers.