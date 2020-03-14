Infected kidney weighing 7.72 kg removed from farmer

A bulky infected and diseased polycystic kidney weighing 7.72 kg, which was causing severe complications in a 45-year-old farmer from Mandya, was recently removed in a surgery that lasted over 90 minutes at a private hospital in the city.

The farmer was diagnosed with Adult Polycystic Kidney Disease with Chronic Kidney Disease that ran in his family. “Both his kidneys are not functioning and he is on dialysis. But we had to remove this bulky left kidney as it could lead to other complications if left there. Also, if the patient goes in for a transplant in future, the bulky kidney can interfere in the procedure,” said Ramesh D., professor and head of the Department of Urology at Ramaiah Medical College Hospital.

Claiming that the kidney (measuring 34 cm x 15 cm) was the world’s largest infected kidney, Puvvada Sandeep, assistant professor in the department, said, “We have surpassed our own record set in 2019, when we performed a surgery on a teacher and removed a kidney weighing 7.2 kg. This record is scheduled to be published in 2021 India Book of Records. We are sending this latest information to the Limca Book of Records and Guinness Book of World Records.”